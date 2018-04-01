HitCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $725,536.00 (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, HitCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HitCoin has a total market cap of $725,536.00 and $1.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.04408770 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012649 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007266 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011749 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitCoin Profile

HitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com.

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy HitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

