Hive Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Hive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $48.61 million and approximately $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00701693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00162522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033215 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Hive Token Profile

Hive was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.