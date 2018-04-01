HNI (HNI) & Deluxe (DLX) Head to Head Survey

HNI (NYSE: HNI) and Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HNI has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HNI and Deluxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HNI 4.13% 17.64% 6.38% Deluxe 11.71% 26.80% 11.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HNI and Deluxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HNI $2.18 billion 0.72 $89.79 million $1.97 18.32 Deluxe $1.97 billion 1.80 $230.15 million $5.27 14.04

Deluxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HNI. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HNI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HNI and Deluxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HNI 0 3 1 0 2.25 Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00

HNI presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given HNI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HNI is more favorable than Deluxe.

Dividends

HNI pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HNI pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HNI has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. HNI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of HNI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Deluxe shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of HNI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Deluxe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deluxe beats HNI on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HNI

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products. The hearth products segment manufactures and markets a line of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories, principally for the home. It offers hearth products under various brands, such as Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman Stove, Vermont Castings and PelPro. Its office furniture products are sold under various brands, such as HON, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex and ERGO.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products. The forms offered by the Company include deposit tickets and check registers. Its accessories and other products include checkbook covers and stamps. The Small Business Services segment is a provider of printed forms to small businesses. The Financial Services segment provides products and services to financial institution clients and offers a suite of financial technology (FinTech) solutions. The Direct Checks segment is a direct-to-consumer check supplier. It also offers fraud protection and security services, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks (e-checks).

