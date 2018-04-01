HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.78 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 126.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,364. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8,665.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/hollyfrontier-corp-hfc-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-3-32-billion.html.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.