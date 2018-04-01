HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media stories about HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HollyFrontier earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7122299037447 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,364. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8,665.96, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

