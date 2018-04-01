Honda Motor (HMC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media stories about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.5257097132895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.73. 535,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,371. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,910.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $93.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

