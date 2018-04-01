Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7642799019396 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 535,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,371. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,910.89, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.33. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $93.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

