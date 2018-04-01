Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 113.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 772.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $144.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,101. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

