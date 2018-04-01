Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hormel Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1778197374019 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 2,776,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,175.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $151,425.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,489.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/hormel-foods-hrl-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-30-updated-updated.html.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.