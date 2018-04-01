Hostess Brands (TWNK) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hostess Brands to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

This table compares Hostess Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hostess Brands 28.85% 4.68% 2.12% Hostess Brands Competitors -115.42% -4.08% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hostess Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hostess Brands $776.19 million $223.89 million 6.45 Hostess Brands Competitors $7.59 billion $478.54 million 15.31

Hostess Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hostess Brands. Hostess Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hostess Brands has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hostess Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hostess Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hostess Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hostess Brands Competitors 631 2730 2790 115 2.38

Hostess Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Hostess Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hostess Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Hostess Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Hostess Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hostess Brands beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.