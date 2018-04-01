Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2027390861538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HMHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. 829,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,560. The stock has a market cap of $857.84, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

