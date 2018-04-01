Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,089,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $577,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,100 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82,026.91, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

