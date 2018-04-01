HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Shire (SHP)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHP. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) target price on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price target on Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($63.55) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Shire stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Thursday. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

