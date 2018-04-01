HSS Hire Group PLC (HSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 48 ($0.66).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSS. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on HSS Hire Group from GBX 30 ($0.41) to GBX 22 ($0.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.41) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.41) on Friday. HSS Hire Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.50 ($1.00).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a network of over 300 locations across the nation. The Company’s business focuses on supplying equipment and services to the fit-out, maintain and operate sectors of the market, with its businesses also supplying construction contractors.

