Hudson Ltd (HUD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hudson had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS started coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUD traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 384,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,115. Hudson has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/hudson-ltd-hud-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-03-per-share.html.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd is a travel concession operator in the continental United States and Canada. The Company operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.