TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 27,190 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $35,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,563,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,535,000 after buying an additional 93,929 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 118,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE:HPP opened at $32.53 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,096.77, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

