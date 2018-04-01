Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($75.31) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.48 ($93.18).

Shares of ETR:BOSS remained flat at $€70.76 ($87.36) during midday trading on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($100.42).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

