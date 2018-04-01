HunterCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. HunterCoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1,336.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HunterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,032,630 coins. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to buy HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

