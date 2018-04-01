Huntsman (HUN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntsman earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7383240552547 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

HUN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 1,793,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $7,070.28, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,214,365.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntsman (HUN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/huntsman-hun-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-08-updated-updated.html.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.