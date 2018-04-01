Huntsworth (LON:HNT) PT Raised to GBX 115

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 95 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.59) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 102 ($1.41) to GBX 109 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Huntsworth stock remained flat at $GBX 95 ($1.31) during midday trading on Friday. Huntsworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.31).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc is a United Kingdom-based public relations and integrated healthcare communications company. The Company operates through segments, including Citigate, Grayling, Huntsworth Health and Red. Citigate offers communications services, including global financial, investor relations, corporate, consumer and public policy communications consultancy with an integrated network across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

