Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,640.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BigONE and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $53,640.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00719955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00160292 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,069,301 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

