HyperStake 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,790.00 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, HyperStake has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. HyperStake has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00186004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001062 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008886 BTC.

About HyperStake

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,154,182,233 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

