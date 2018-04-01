HyperStake Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,202.00 (CRYPTO:HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $2,202.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Over the last week, HyperStake has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00185996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001060 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009036 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,175,316,418 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is not possible to buy HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

