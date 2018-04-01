I0Coin (I0C) Price Down 34.1% This Week

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One I0Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. I0Coin has a market cap of $530,080.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I0Coin has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00701643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00159926 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028922 BTC.

I0Coin Coin Profile

I0Coin’s total supply is 20,989,933 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. I0Coin’s official website is izerocoin.org.

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I0Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

