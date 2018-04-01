IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,586 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of IAMGOLD worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 44,236,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,774,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 96.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 652,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 815.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,422,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,417.91, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.02. IAMGOLD Corp has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts expect that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

