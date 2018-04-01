iBank Market Capitalization Hits $15,606.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. iBank has a total market cap of $15,606.00 and $1.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iBank has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001711 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,109.20 or 3.39864000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00140855 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

