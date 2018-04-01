IBM (IBM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr raised IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

NYSE IBM opened at $153.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141,334.80, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

