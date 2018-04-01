ICICI Bank (IBN) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,668,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 874.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 853,680 shares during the period. TT International acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,781,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE IBN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,350.64, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

