ICICI Bank (IBN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.04

News headlines about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 40.9096140576095 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,350.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.04” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/icici-bank-ibn-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-04.html.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.