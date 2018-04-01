iCoin Price Tops $0.0085 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iCoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. iCoin has a total market cap of $249,871.00 and $9.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00700266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00161773 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030293 BTC.

iCoin Profile

iCoin launched on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,545,594 coins. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

