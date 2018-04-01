ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $792.38 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ICON token can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00030246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and COSS. ICON has a total market capitalization of $792.38 million and approximately $45.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00120052 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,230,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,042,508 tokens. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.