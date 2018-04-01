Iconic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $621.00 (CRYPTO:ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Iconic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $61,911.00 and $621.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00145957 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000545 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

