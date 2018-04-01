ICOS (ICOS) Price Down 31% This Week

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One ICOS token can currently be bought for about $18.98 or 0.00282020 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ICOS has traded down 31% against the US dollar. ICOS has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $8,300.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICOS alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00700115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00159236 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029358 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS launched on September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,690 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ICOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.