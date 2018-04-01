ICOS Market Capitalization Tops $11.68 Million (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ICOS token can currently be purchased for about $20.15 or 0.00295095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. ICOS has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $4,977.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICOS has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162236 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030616 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,690 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy ICOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

