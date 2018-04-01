Identiv (INVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. They currently have $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Identiv has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.58.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 40.34% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 43.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 418,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/identiv-inve-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.