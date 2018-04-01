Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lowered by IFC Holdings Incorporated FL

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 9,343,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,002. The firm has a market cap of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

