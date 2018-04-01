Numis Securities Boosts IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 820

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 781 ($10.79) to GBX 820 ($11.33) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 920 ($12.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 833.50 ($11.52).

Get IG Group alerts:

LON:IGG opened at GBX 797.50 ($11.02) on Thursday. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.50 ($11.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 9.69 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ig-group-igg-price-target-raised-to-gbx-820-updated.html.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.