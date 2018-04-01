Ignis (IGNIS) Achieves Market Cap of $55.68 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges including AEX, Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia and Bittrex. Ignis has a market capitalization of $55.68 million and $800,895.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00688818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00162277 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ico. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not currently possible to buy Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.