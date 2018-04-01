Ignition Price Tops $2.99 (CRYPTO:IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00042441 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $17,655.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00685583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031143 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 498,691 coins and its circulating supply is 443,367 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

