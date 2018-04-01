IHS (NYSE:IHS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about IHS (NYSE:IHS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8451501236824 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE IHS remained flat at $$117.25 during trading on Friday. IHS has a 12-month low of $92.59 and a 12-month high of $129.75.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

