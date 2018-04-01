IHS (NYSE:IHS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Press coverage about IHS (NYSE:IHS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3991290289637 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of IHS remained flat at $$117.25 during trading on Friday. IHS has a 1 year low of $92.59 and a 1 year high of $129.75.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

