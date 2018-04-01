IHS Markit (INFO) PT Raised to $51.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

IHS Markit stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19,271.54, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $486,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,853 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 212,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,936,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 737,185 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 152,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,388,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,182 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

