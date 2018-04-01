Immupharma (LON:IMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 181 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Northland Capital Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

IMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FinnCap began coverage on Immupharma in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 237 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.50) price target on shares of Immupharma in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Immupharma alerts:

Immupharma stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.20) on Friday. Immupharma has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.74 ($2.68).

WARNING: “Immupharma (IMM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Capital Partners” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/immupharma-imm-rating-reiterated-by-northland-capital-partners-updated.html.

About Immupharma

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Immupharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immupharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.