Immupharma (IMM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immupharma (LON:IMM) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 181 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Immupharma in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of IMM stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.20) on Friday. Immupharma has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.74 ($2.68).

About Immupharma

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

