Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $194.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Impact has traded down 46% against the dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impact has a market cap of $97,851.00 and $194.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Impact

Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. The official website for Impact is impact-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.