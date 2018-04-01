Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.02

News coverage about Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.886612292951 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IMMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 248.39% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

