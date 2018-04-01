Independent Research Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for BMW (ETR:BMW)

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($155.56) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.08 ($118.62).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Thursday. BMW has a one year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a one year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

