JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€35.50” Price Target for Inditex (ITX)

JPMorgan Chase set a €35.50 ($43.83) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($27.78) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

Shares of BME ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

