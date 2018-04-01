Inditex (BME:ITX) PT Set at €36.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITX. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on Inditex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Inditex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

ITX stock traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). The company had a trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

