Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0324 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and COSS. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $85,669.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00692579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162619 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,508,192 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, COSS, HitBTC, RightBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

